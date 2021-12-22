Kremlin spokesman says world politics reached most turbulence in decades

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said current global affairs are most turbulent in many decades.

"This turbulence in international affairs hasn’t been seen perhaps for many, many decades," he said in an interview with the NTV television channel.

Russian President Vladimir Putin may take some questions on international relations during his annual press conference scheduled for December 23, Peskov said.

It’s important for Putin to sum up the past year by holding a press conference, Peskov said.

In terms of domestic politics, Russia elected a new parliament, while it’s also recovering from the economic shock of the pandemic, he said.

Things to look at include some unfavorable global developments, inflation across the world, and the continuing global economic crisis, he said.

He suggested that all these issues will be raised during the upcoming press conference.