Putin, Lukashenko may meet on December 28 in St. Petersburg — spokesman

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko may have a separate in-person meeting on December 28 in St. Petersburg, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Wednesday.

"It is possible," he said, answering a question whether the two leader will hold a separate meeting within the informal summit of CIS leaders.

On December 13, Peskov told journalists that the two leaders agreed to meet before the New Year, adding that the exact date will be announced separately.