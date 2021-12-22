Kremlin says another Putin-Biden video summit may occur before New Year’s, but unclear now

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov does not exclude that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden may interact in a videoconference format before the end of the year, although there have been no clear agreements about this.

"This may, or may not take place. If necessary, this can be coordinated rather quickly. So far, there have been no clear agreements," he told reporters on Wednesday, commenting on the likelihood of a new virtual summit between the two presidents this year.

Commenting on the statement by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Washington currently is not planning on a new meeting between Putin and Biden, the Kremlin official noted that "he (Blinken - TASS) also talked about the meetings." Earlier, Putin, opening the December 7 video talks with Biden, stated that he would have liked to meet with him in person.