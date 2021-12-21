Putin congratulates Macron on his birthday over phone — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron on his birthday, the Kremlin press service reported following the phone conversation of two leaders.

"In line with Russian-French high-level contacts, the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron took place. Vladimir Putin congratulated Emmanuel Macron on his birthday, the leaders also exchanged good wishes on the eve of Christmas and the New Year holidays," the statement reads.

Macron was born on December 21, 1997, and turned 44 this year. He took office as French president on May 14, 2017, becoming the youngest president in the country’s history.

The previous phone conversation between Putin and Macron took place at the initiative of the French side on December 14. The leaders exchanged opinions on measures undertaken to combat the coronavirus and also discussed pressing international issues, including the migration crisis on the Belarusian-EU border, the Ukrainian situation, and the NATO non-expansion eastward, and Karabakh.