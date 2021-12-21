Russia ready to discuss US concerns during talks on security guarantees — Lavrov

SOCHI, December 21. /TASS/. Russia is ready to discuss the US’ security concerns but has not received them yet, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference Tuesday.

"As for your question whether we are ready to discuss Washington’s concerns — we are ready to discuss anything, but we have not received such concerns yet," he said.

The Minister underscored that the most important thing right now is to begin the negotiations in practice. He explained that Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan discussed organizational issues on Monday.

"Yes, of course, this was a response to our proposals," he said. "But, so far, it was a response on the organizational side of things; I mean the US’ readiness to begin a dialogue, both along the bilateral line and in regards to Russia-NATO relations."

The Foreign Minister said Moscow has an understanding that at a certain stage it is necessary to seriously consider these issues within the OSCE.

"First of all, because this is where all European nations signed the principle of equal and indivisible security, in accordance with which all of us OSCE members vowed not to reinforce their security at the expense of violating the other side’s security," he explained. "Therefore, we have an understanding of formats and an understanding of the agencies to be represented at the corresponding talks."

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry published draft agreements with the US and NATO on guarantees of security and security arrangements. These draft documents were handed over to the US side on December 15.

Ushakov and Sullivan discussed Russia’s proposals on Monday. US Department of State spokesman Ned Price said later that day that the US will present its own list of security concerns to Russia.