Russian envoy says Syrian opposition makes ‘unacceptable’ demands in talks

NUR-SULTAN, December 21. /TASS/. The Syrian opposition often makes demands that are unacceptable to other negotiators, hindering the talks of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva, Russia’s presidential envoy for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said on Tuesday.

UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen visited Damascus earlier where he enlisted the support for the work of national delegations, Lavrentiev said.

"We very much hope that similar work will be done with the opposition," he said after consultations with the Turkish and Iranian delegations.

The opposition has a way of making demands and asking questions that prompts the pro-government side to adopt the hard line, the envoy said.

"We need to go down the path of finding compromises, of not provoking each other to take tough steps," he said. "You can’t dictate something and can’t make proposals that are absolutely unacceptable for the other side, for example, for Damascus," Lavrentiev said.

Lavrentiev said the talks stumbled on the role of the armed forces and special services in society. "This is a very painful issue," he said.