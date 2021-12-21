Russia does not wish armed conflicts, stands for diplomacy — Putin

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Russia calls for resolving disputes by political means, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"Armed conflicts and bloodshed are not our choices, absolutely. We do not wish this march of events. We wish to address issues by political and diplomatic means, provided we have clear and well-formulated legal guarantees," Putin said at the Defense Ministry’s board meeting.

He pointed out that this was the gist of Russia’s proposals for security guarantees, addressed to the United States and NATO.