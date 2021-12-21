Kremlin doing its utmost to defend Russian citizens abroad

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Judicial and other official forms of persecution against Russian citizens abroad is a cause of concern for the Kremlin, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

"Judicial and other forms of prosecution against any Russian citizen overseas is the issue that is a cause of our concern. The fate of any Russian citizen who is being persecuted abroad is being dealt with by the Russian side through our foreign missions," Peskov said, responding to a question that several Russian nationals have been investigated and tried.

"Everything is being done to defend the interests of our citizens," the press secretary assured. He stated that the Russian side is in constant dialogue with Minsk, and it is "of a regular and operational nature."

Earlier, it was reported that Russian national Sofia Sapega was charged with seven counts of violating articles of the republic’s Criminal Code. On Tuesday, her stepfather said that she had written a petition for clemency.

Sapega was detained at Minsk Airport on May 23 along with Roman Protasevich, one of the co-founders of the Nexta Telegram channel, which was recognized as extremist in Belarus, after a Ryanair flight made an emergency landing.