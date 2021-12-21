Russia, Iran, Turkey see no alternative to Syrian Constitutional Committee — Russian envoy

NUR-SULTAN, December 21. /TASS/. The guarantors of the Astana process (Russia, Iran and Turkey) see no alternatives to the Syrian Constitutional Committee and are determined to furnish all-round support for its activities, Russia’s special presidential representative for Syria, Alexander Lavrentiev, said after bilateral consultations with Turkish and Iranian delegations on Tuesday.

"It is most important that all three guarantor countries support this process and see no alternatives to the constitutional committee in Geneva. All sides will furnish comprehensive support for its activities," he said.

The 6th round of sessions by the Small Group (editorial board) of the Syrian Constitutional Committee took place in October. The UN Secretary-General’s special envoy, Geir Pedersen acknowledged that key disagreements and mutual distrust remained among the participants in the Geneva dialogue, which prevented them from discussing the drafts of a constitutional reform.

The Small Group is expected to produce recommendations regarding amendments to the country’s fundamental law. General elections under the UN auspices are to follow.