Kremlin calls on to distinguish between partaking and integration in NATO programs

MOSCOW, December 21. / TASS /. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov called on to make distinction between the neighboring countries’ involvement in NATO partnership programs and integration in the alliance.

"Taking part in partnership programs is one thing, and the integration into NATO’s political and military infrastructure is another issue. These are completely different matters," the Kremlin spokesman stated on Tuesday, commenting on the possible participation of neighboring countries in NATO programs amid Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees.

"It depends on concrete programs, on the type of participation, since they are all different. Here, each program needs to be discussed specifically, any general conclusions cannot be drawn, especially now, when the most important talks are underway," Peskov noted.

The presidential spokesman also stated that Russia had repeatedly discussed this issue with its allies among the post-Soviet countries.

