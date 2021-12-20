Talk of Russia ‘raising stakes’ reveals lack of will to work on security — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. The West’s speculation over Russia ‘raising the stakes’ in the security sphere after Moscow published its initiatives to the United States and NATO is evidence of the lack of willingness to carry out work in this area, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"The talk that someone is ‘raising the stakes’ is evidence of the absence of the desire and the lack of the political will to work seriously in this area, which is simply an imperative," the senior Russian diplomat stressed.

The experts who claim that Moscow is ‘raising the stakes’ understate the significance of security agreements, Ryabkov pointed out.

"These experts are intentionally seeking to reduce the stakes and pretend to show that this has nothing to do with reality and this issue can be ignored," the high-ranking Russian diplomat said.

On December 17, the Russian Foreign Ministry released two draft Russian documents on legal security guarantees from the United States and NATO.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier called on NATO to begin substantive talks on reliable long-term security guarantees to Russia. He stressed that Russia needs legally binding guarantees because the West has failed to fulfill its verbal commitments.

As Kremlin Aide Dmitry Peskov told reporters, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan that Moscow was ready to immediately begin talks on draft documents on security guarantees. Russia will be represented at these talks by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.