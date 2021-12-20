Senior Russian diplomat expects CIS countries to continue gravitating to Moscow

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Members of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) continue to gravitate towards cooperation with Russia and each other despite external players’ attempts to hinder the process of rapprochement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said, addressing the presentation of the Valdai International Discussion Club’s report entitled Space Without Borders: Russia and Its Neighbors.

"Regardless of the geopolitical situation, they are our neighbors, part of our common Soviet past. Some objective factors are emerging that will keep these countries together, no matter if external players like it or not. They will still gravitate towards each other. Not only to Russia but to each other as well," he pointed out.

The Russian deputy foreign minister noted that relations with the former Soviet countries would remain one of Moscow’s foreign policy priorities. "No matter where these countries are headed, no matter how they develop, they will always be among our political priorities. Russia’s future lies with these nations and we will continue to act in this direction, realizing the value and importance of our neighbors," Rudenko added.

He also said that the Russian language was "one of the ties that will remain effective for some time in spite of attempts to somehow reduce its role".