No US response to Russia’s proposals to reveal its unwillingness to end crisis — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. If the United States doesn’t respond to Russia’s security proposals or responds in a negative way, it will mean that Washington is unwilling to settle the crisis in bilateral relations, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"If they don’t respond to our proposals or respond negatively, it will mean that they are pursuing a deliberate policy of non-improvement of relations, of preserving the crisis, of whipping up tensions. We cannot accept that. We are used to work on a positive, constructive agenda. Our proposals [on security guarantees] we have referred to the United States and NATO are another confirmation that we will be acting this way," he said.

On Friday, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements in security guarantees from the United States and NATO. These documents were handed over to the US side at a meeting at the Russian foreign ministry on December 15.