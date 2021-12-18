Armed Forces of Russia and US effectively cooperate on Syria - Russian Ambassador

NEW YORK, December 18. /TASS/. The armed forces of Russia and the United States are effectively interacting to prevent conflicts and incidents between them in Syria, this dialogue must be continued, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Newsweek magazine published on Friday.

"Russia and the United States maintain contacts on Syria. In this regard cooperation through the military channels is especially worth mentioning. This type of engagement has proven to be effective," he said.

According to the diplomat, "We consider it essential to continue the de-conflicting dialogue on Syria. Constant and expeditious military-to-military exchange of information help to avoid unnecessary and dangerous incidents in the Arab republic".