US needs to send clear signal to Ukraine to implement Minsk agreements - ambassador

NEW YORK, December 18. /TASS/. Russia wants the United States to send a clear signal to Ukraine that it cannot sabotage or revise the Minsk agreements, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Newsweek magazine published on Friday.

"We want Washington to send a clear signal to Ukraine about the inadmissibility of revising the Minsk accords, which are the uncontested basis for resolving the situation. The U.S. has the resources to stimulate Zelensky to implement the Minsk agreements, which were approved by the UNSC Resolution 2202 and are legally binding. By the way, many U.S. experts have started to put it clear: Kiev openly sabotages the Agreements, refrains from engaging in a direct dialogue with Donetsk and Lugansk," the ambassador said.

Earlier, the administration of US President Joe Biden said that it supports overcoming tensions around Ukraine through diplomacy and is ready to support the revitalization of the Minsk process.