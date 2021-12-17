US has not rejected Russia’s proposal on guarantees of security yet, senior diplomat says

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Washington has not yet rejected the Russian draft agreements on security guarantees with the US and NATO, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Friday.

"We have not been told ‘no’ yet. We have not been told ‘yes,’ but also we have not been told ‘no’," Ryabkov said. "If only we’ve heard after our briefing: ‘okay, let’s convene tomorrow in, for instance, Geneva, or anywhere else’ […] We are ready to meet with the Americans anywhere and immediately get down to business."

On Friday, Russian Foreign Ministry published the draft Russia-US and Russia-NATO agreements on guarantees of security. These drafts were handed over to the US side during a meeting in the Foreign Ministry on December 15.