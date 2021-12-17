Russia calls on US to decide about issues of security guarantees — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Russia calls on the United States to promptly decide on issues of security guarantees and appoint its negotiators to the talks, Russian Deputy Foreign minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We call on our colleagues to decide quickly and appoint their representatives who will begin these talks with us," he said.

According to Ryabkov, Russia has already appointed its team of negotiators. "We have the understanding that it will be an inter-ministerial format. All our experts who deal with these topics are ready, so, we will wait and see," he added.

Earlier in the day, Russia released its draft agreements on security guarantees and measures ensuring the security between Russia and NATO member states. These drafts were handed over to the US side at a meeting at Russia’s foreign ministry on December 15.