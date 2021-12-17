Russia views EU sanctions unlawful in terms of international law — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. EU sanctions against Russia extended for six months by the European Union’s summit are unlawful from the standpoint of international law, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"We still believe this is unlawful from the viewpoint of the international law and, most importantly, sanctions have never resulted in achievement of assigned goals by initiators of such sanctions anywhere," Peskov said.

The European Union has earlier extended sanctions against Russia for the next 6-month period.