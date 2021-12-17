Russia warns EU against hindering recognition of vaccine passports — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 17. /TASS/. Moscow has cautioned the European Union against politicizing and hindering efforts to mutually recognize vaccine certificates, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told TASS on Friday.

"We are working on the issue, we hope that results will be achieved quite quickly. We believe that since it is about making life easier for people and ensuring freedom of movement, the EU will neither politicize the process nor create artificial obstacles," he pointed out.

Russia and the EU are in talks on mutually recognizing coronavirus vaccine passports. The European Medicines Agency has still not approved Russia’s Sputnik V jab for use in the European Union. Member states that use Sputnik V (namely Hungary) have the right to issue EU digital vaccine certificates to those inoculated with Sputnik V, but other EU nations can act at their own discretion as to whether they will accept these documents or not.