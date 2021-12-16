Russian, Mongolian positions on international issues similar, Putin says

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin noted the similarity of the positions of Russia and Mongolia on the pressing international problems during his talks with Mongolian leader Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh on Thursday.

"The positions of Russia and Mongolia on pressing regional and international problems either coincide or are very similar. Our countries coordinate our actions at the United Nations platform very well," Putin said.

He noted that the option for Mongolia to join the integration within the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) is being examined. In particular, a joint research group was established that currently examines the feasibility of creating a free trade area between Mongolia and the EAEU.

"I would like to note that Russia and Mongolia successfully cooperate in defense and security, strengthen contacts between their security agencies, and carry out joint military exercises," the Russian President continued.

Putin noted that the Mongolian President also plans to meet with the Russian Prime Minister, heads of both chambers of the parliament and hold meetings in the Russian Security Council.

"With that in mind, I can express certainty that Mr. Khurelsukh’s visit will be a successful and undoubtedly efficient one: we have discussed almost every aspect of our cooperation just now. I’m certain that we will achieve agreements that will lead to further comprehensive development of the Russian-Mongolian partnership," the Russian leader said, once again thanking his Mongolian counterpart for making his first visit to the Russian Federation.