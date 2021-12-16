Russia-Mongolia trade turnover to surpass pre-pandemic level this year, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and Mongolia may surpass the pre-pandemic level by the end of 2021, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with his Mongolian counterpart Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Thursday.

"As far as the economy is concerned, last year it (trade turnover) dropped by 20% due to the pandemic, though this year it gained around 25% in first three quarters. There is every reason to suppose that we will reach the pre-pandemic level and surpass it," Putin said.

The relationship between the two countries is developing, despite the pandemic, in all areas, including the economy, political ties, as well as military and international cooperation, he added.