Conversation between Putin, Pope Francis not planned for December 16, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 16. /TASS/. A phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Pope Francis is not planned for December 16, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question by TASS on Thursday.

"I can say that no such conversation is planned for today," the Kremlin official said.

Earlier, the Corriere della Sera newspaper, citing its sources in the Vatican, reported that Pope Francis and Vladimir Putin were planning to hold a phone conversation on Thursday during which, according to the newspaper, they were going to discuss the Ukrainian crisis.