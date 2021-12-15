Russia granted citizenship to over 150,000 people since 2018 — diplomat

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russia granted citizenship to over 150,000 people since 2018, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday.

"In 2018, Russian consular facilities granted citizenship to 49,779 people, over 3,000 of them children; in 2019 - 51,093 people, with over 28,000 children. The number of granted citizenships reduced in 2020 due to objective reasons: many embassies and consulates suspended admission of citizens, complying with local national requirements. That year, about 30,160 people were granted citizenship," she said.

"This year had not ended yet, but a total of 28,684 passports have been issued this year," Zakharova added.