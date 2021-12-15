No approximate timeframe for new Putin-Biden talks at this point — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. The Kremlin currently has no idea at this moment as to when the next conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden may take place, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told TASS Wednesday.

When asked whether the Kremlin has any ideas regarding the potential timeframe of a new conversation between the two leaders, the spokesman said: "Not at this point."

On December 7, the two presidents had a video conference that lasted for about two hours. The main focus was given to the situation around Ukraine; besides, the leaders discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity and the Iran nuclear deal.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden told TASS that he hopes for further in-person contacts with Putin in the foreseeable future.