Senior Russian diplomat discusses security guarantees with US official

MOSCOW, December 15. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov and US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried discussed during their meeting in Moscow on December 15 security guarantees for Moscow in the wake of incessant attempts by the United States and NATO to change the situation in Europe in their favor, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The sides held a substantive discussion of the issues of security guarantees in the light of the incessant attempts by the United States and NATO to change the military and political situation in Europe in their favor," the statement reads.

TASS earlier reported that the meeting lasted about 40 minutes.

The US Assistant Secretary of State is also due to hold a meeting with Russian Presidential Administration Deputy Head Dmitry Kozak on Wednesday.

The US Department of State said in a statement on December 11 that Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried would pay a visit to Moscow and Kiev and then travel to Brussels. As the US Department of State specified, during her working trip, the Assistant Secretary would meet with senior government officials "to discuss Russia’s military buildup and to reinforce the United States’ commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.".