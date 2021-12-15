Russia, China oppose attempts of sports politicization, says Putin

NOVO-OGARYOVO, December 15. /TASS/. Russia and China have been constantly supporting each other in regard to sports cooperation, including the inadmissibility of any attempts of its politicization, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"I would like to note that we have been constantly supporting each other in regard to international sports cooperation, including on the inadmissibility of any attempts of politicization of sports and the Olympic movement," Putin said during his video linkup talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

On December 6, Washington announced a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Olympics, saying that no US officials would attend the Games. The Biden administration later informed its allies and partners overseas of the move, leaving them the right to decide for themselves on attending the Beijing Olympics.

Demands for boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics were earlier voiced by politicians from Canada, Norway, and the United States as well as by representatives of about 200 human rights organizations around the globe over China’s alleged human rights abuses in the Xinjiang autonomous region.

In response, China slammed the US decision as a political ploy that ran counter to the Olympic Charter and vowed to take retaliatory measures. Australia and Japan joined the US diplomatic boycott of the Games. New Zealand, in turn, said that its officials would not travel to Beijing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in the Chinese capital of Beijing are scheduled to be held from February 4-20, while the Paralympic Winter Games will be held on March 4-13.

During the 128th IOC session in Kuala Lumpur on July 31, 2015, Beijing was chosen to host the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games making the Chinese capital the first city ever to host both the Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2008) as well as the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games (in 2022).

Beijing won the right to host the 2022 Olympics and Paralympics in a tight race, beating Kazakhstan’s Almaty in 2015, by chalking up 44 votes against its rival’s 40.