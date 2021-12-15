Xi Jinping thanks Putin for resisting attempts to drive wedge between Russia and China

BEIJING, December 15. / TASS /. Chinese President Xi Jinping, during the talks via video linkup on Wednesday, has thanked his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin for resisting attempts to drive a wedge between Beijing and Moscow.

"Recently, during various events, you highly praised Russian-Chinese relations, calling them a role model of interaction between states in the 21st century, strongly supported China's efforts to protect its key national interests, and stood firmly against any attempts to drive a wedge between our countries. I highly appreciate this," the Chinese president said.

"I am ready, jointly with you, to comprehensively sum up the course of our relations this year and highlight plans for further strengthening of cooperation in various fields for the benefit of sustainable and high-quality development of our bilateral ties," Xi Jinping noted.

The previous online meeting between Xi Jinping and Putin took place on June 28, which coincided with the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship, and Cooperation between China and Russia. Following the talks, the sides announced the prolongation of this treaty.