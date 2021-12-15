Russian diplomat calls for not downplaying West’s threats to Moscow

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to the United Kingdom Andrey Kelin has called for not downplaying the West’s threats to Moscow.

"They promise us horrible things concerning finance and economy. Well, many things can be done in these spheres. So, obviously, it is a serious threat and it should not be underestimated because steps are being looked at not only within NATO, but also within the Group of Seven and the European Union," he said in an interview with the Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Tuesday.

The ambassador also sees the possibility of troop deployment in countries that border Ukraine. In his opinion, the move will undermine security in the region.

"This can complicate things very seriously. They won’t deploy military units to the territory of Ukraine, they would deploy it to Ukraine’s closest neighbors. <…> There is also a critical commitment of non-deployment of nuclear weaponry on the territory of new [NATO] members, this would be very dangerous," the ambassador said.