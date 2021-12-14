Putin informed Finnish leader about results of negotiations with Biden — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin informed his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto, over the phone, of the results of talks with US President Joe Biden, according to the Kremlin press service.

"[Russian President] Vladimir Putin informed [Finnish President] Sauli Niinisto of the results of negotiations with US President Joe Biden via a videoconference on December 7," the statement reads.

On December 7, Putin and Biden held talks in a videoconference format, the conversation lasted two hours. The presidents agreed to instruct their representatives to begin detailed consultations on these "sensitive" issues.