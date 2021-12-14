Russia vetoed UN SC resolution on climate as utterly unacceptable — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Moscow disagrees with Washington’s claims that Russia has let the whole world down by vetoing a resolution linking climate and security issues because the document was utterly unacceptable, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"We disagree with this absolutely. Moscow is aware of its responsibility as a participant in the climate agenda," he said in reaction to US statements.

"The resolution was utterly unacceptable," Peskov stressed. "The climate agenda cannot be a factor restricting countries’ rights to develop. The restrictions were proposed by the countries that at a certain point caused great harm to climate for the sake of achieving high development rates and building highly industrialized economies."

Peskov pointed out that the climate agenda was extremely important to Moscow and featured high on the list of Russia’s foreign policy priorities.

"This was shown very clearly. We took an active part the last month’s climate-related events," he added.

"There is a very delicate balance. Russia will keep a close watch on all nuances, being together with the whole world and remaining a world community member that is aware of its responsibility," Peskov stated.

On Monday, Russia vetoed the UN Security Council’s resolution on climate proposed by Ireland and Niger. Russia and India voted against and China abstained.