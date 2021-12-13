Russian legislator urges Europeans to rely on themselves to tackle continent’s security

MOSCOW, December 13. /TASS/. Political figures in Washington and not Europeans are the ones who need NATO’s eastwards expansion and division in Europe, so now is the time Europe should become self-sufficient and unshackle themselves from the Trans-Atlantic approach and rely on one another for their continent’s security, a senior Russian lawmaker said on Monday.

"It is high time to call a spade a spade. NATO’s eastwards expansion over the past two decades is a profoundly Trans-Atlantic and a profoundly anti-European idea. After all, only the United States needs boundaries of division in Europe, not the Europeans. Europe, and the entire world, are on the verge of a crisis that Russian diplomats have compared to the Cuban missile crisis. I hope it doesn’t come to that, but the tendency is obvious and it is extremely unfavorable," Konstantin Kosachev, deputy speaker of Russia’s Federation Council (the legislature’s upper house) wrote on his Facebook page.

According to the senior Russian lawmaker, European NATO members have found themselves under the thumb of the United States. "The Europeans don’t like what is going on, but they won’t dare admit that NATO’s strategy in the sphere of security is erroneous. The only way out of the current critical situation (as I see it) is to return to the European idea as it was laid down in 1990, in the Charter of Paris for a New Europe. However, fulfilling this idea should be discussed not within the OSCE, where, regrettably, the Americans with their QUADs and AUKUS’s are only acting as a check, but solely within a European format, without the Trans-Atlantists. Apparently, it is not working out with the Americans," he noted.

"There are quite a lot of us - Europeans - that are able to tackle the problems of our part of the world, [as far as] military, energy, environmental, social, and even political matters go," he added.

Kosachev suggested that lessons should be learned "from the dashed hopes of the 1990s." "Russia did it a long time ago and is ready to take part in the implementation of genuine European strategies, without any destructive meddling from the outside," he stressed.