Russian, Chinese leaders to hold meeting via video conference on December 15

BEIJING, December 13. /TASS/. Chinese President Xi Jinping plans to hold a meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin via a video conference on December 15, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Hua Chunying said in a statement posted on the ministry’s website on Monday.

The statement gives no other details.

China’s leader Xi Jinping and President of Russia Vladimir Putin held their previous meeting via a video conference on June 28. The meeting was timed for the 20th anniversary of the Russian-Chinese Treaty on Good Neighborly Relations, Friendship, and Cooperation.