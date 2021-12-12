Putin assures Biden that Russian troops not threatening anyone - Kremlin

TASS, December 12. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin in the conversation with his US counterpart Joe Biden said that Russia’s military is on the Russian soil and doesn’t threaten anyone, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Addressing the US leader, the [Russian] president clearly stated that you are talking about our troops which are stationed on the Russian soil and do not threaten anyone. At the same time, you said [about it] being 1,000 kilometers away from our territory," the press secretary said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin in the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program.

According to him, the Russian leader stressed that it is about territories of Russia "and Europe that are our shared home", whereas "Americans are across the ocean".