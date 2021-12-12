Escalation of tensions around Russia’s military is aimed at demonizing Moscow - Kremlin

TASS, December 12. Tension around Russia’s military movements is aimed at demonizing Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"Surely, this is the escalation of tensions in media and so on. The purpose of this is to further demonize Russia and label it as a potential warmonger," the press secretary said in an interview with Pavel Zarubin, the host of the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program.

"This is a very serious disagreement between Moscow and Washington," Peskov stressed commenting on the issue of red lines which according to the US president Washington is not going to take into account.