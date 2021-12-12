Amendments to Constitution give more opportunities to deal with new challenges - speaker

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. Amendments to Russia’s Constitution introduced in 2020 have expanded opportunities to counter existing challenges and preserve traditional family values, Federation Council Speaker Valentina Matvienko addressed Russians on the occasion of Constitution Day, which is celebrated on December 12.

"2020 amendments to the fundamental law met requirements of the changing world and current realities. The document has got new content, expanded a range of possibilities to counter existing challenges, preserve the historical record, traditional family values, and unique cultural heritage," Matvienko said.

She expressed confidence that "the joint constructive work of Russians will allow to counteract any contemporary challenges to build powerful and prosperous Russia."

According to the speaker of the federation council, the Constitution adopted on December 12, 1993, ensured the territorial integrity of the Russian state and the solid foundation for its new political, economic, social and legal systems. "Many remarkable events and significant processes for our society have taken place over the decades. The country has made steady progress in the democratic development, strengthened its defense force, pursued its interests in the international arena," Matvienko stressed.