Russian Embassy in US expresses condolences over deaths caused by tornadoes

WASHINGTON, December 12. /TASS/. The Russian Embassy in the US expressed its deep condolences to the families and close ones of those killed by the devastating tornadoes that hit the country recently. The embassy published its statement on its Facebook page.

"The embassy expresses deep condolences to the families and friends of those killed in a series of devastating tornadoes that hit the central regions of the United States. We wish the victims of the disaster a speedy recovery", the embassy said.

Over 80 people died in the tornadoes, with at least 70 deaths registered in Kentucky. The power outages, caused by the tornado, affected over 200,000 people in Kentucky and Tennessee.