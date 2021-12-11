Russia stands for equal dialogue with West, says senior diplomat

MINSK, December 11. /TASS/. Moscow is ready to boost an equal dialogue with the West based on international law and will not accept lectures from anyone, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said, addressing a Minisk session of the International Youth Forum of Russian Compatriots Living Abroad on Saturday.

"We neither impose anything on anyone nor lecture anyone. We are ready to boost an equal dialogue with all countries based on international law," he pointed out. "At the same time, we will not let anyone lecture us, let alone blackmail us and interfere in our domestic affairs. We will give a strong and resolute response," Rudenko added.

He emphasized that the global situation remained difficult. "The main reason is that our Western partners aren’t ready to recognize the reality of a forming polycentric world order and stubbornly seek to resolve the emerging issues by force, using a wide range of illegal tools," the senior Russian diplomat specified.

He noted that the West employed unilateral sanctions and sometimes it even came "to direct interference in the internal affairs of other sovereign states, as well as to color revolutions." According to Rudenko, deliberate attempts are being made to destroy the international legal architecture that was created after World War II and was centered around the United Nations in order to replace it with a rules-based order secretly developed on platforms that the West finds convenient, bypassing the UN."

The Russian deputy foreign minister also said that "interaction with our partners within the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization remains our priority." He noted that the Russian authorities were determined to protect the rights and interests of compatriots living abroad and help them preserve their Russian cultural identity.