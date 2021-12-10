Moscow insists on elaborating security guarantees within concrete period of time

MOSCOW, December 10. /TASS/. Moscow insists on elaborating serious long-term security guarantees with NATO countries within a concrete period of time, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Friday.

"Russian President Vladimir Putin stresses that we insist on elaborating, within a concrete period of time and on the basis of the principle of equal and indivisible security, serious long-term legal guarantees that would exclude any further NATO expansion eastward and the deployment of weapons systems threatening Russia on its western borders," the ministry said.

According to Russia’s diplomatic service, Western partners claim that the issues of Ukraine’s possible membership in NATO concerns only Ukraine and NATO and no one can meddle in this process. In this context, the ministry recalled that along with the Washington treaty, NATO countries have liabilities concerning the indivisibility of security in the Euro-Atlantic region, and within the entire OSCE space.

"But in violation of the indivisibility of security principle and in violation of promises given to the Soviet leadership, NATO has been steadily moving eastwards for all these years and has been ignoring Moscow’s concerns. And each time, new NATO members added an unbridled anti-Russian charge to the bloc," it said.

For a long time, Russia has been attracting attention to the inadmissibility of such developments, the diplomatic agency recalled. "Over the past decade, we have suggested more than once that the principle of equal and indivisible security in the Euro-Atlantic region be granted a legally binding status, since the West is not inclined to fulfill the above-mentioned political obligations. However, our proposals have always been turned down," the ministry stressed.

"It is in the core interests of European security to officially disavow the resolution of the 2008 NATO summit in Bucharest that Ukraine and Georgia would be NATO members as running counter to the commitment undertaken by the leaders of all OSCE member nations not to strengthen their security at the expense of security of others," the ministry added.