NATO found its raison d'tre in deterring Russia and China — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. Being unable to cope with real challenges and threats, NATO has found its purpose for existing in the containment of Russia and China, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Thursday.

"As a vestige of the Cold War, NATO, which has demonstrated its inability to effectively deal with numerous current challenges and threats, has found its raison d'tre in containing Russia and now increasingly China," Ryabkov noted.

"It has come to the point where Washington and its Western allies have raised their hand against such a common asset of humanity as the UN-centered international legal architecture established in the wake of the Second World War. US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan publicly stated this quite definitely and without hesitation," the senior diplomat concluded.