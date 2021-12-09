{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Constant attention paid to protection of human rights in Russia — Putin

The Russian President called the protection of human rights "a noble mission without exaggeration"

NOVO-OGAREVO, December 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has assured that the country’s government is paying constant attention to the protection of human rights.

"Issues of the protection of human and civil rights are the constant focus of our attention, and are on the agenda of the Presidential Council for the Development of Civil Society and Human Rights," the head of state said opening the meeting of the human rights council on Thursday.

Putin congratulated the council members on the upcoming Human Rights Day which has been celebrated all over the world for more than 70 years on December 10. He called the protection of human rights "a noble mission without exaggeration," wishing members of the council "success in this difficult, but extremely significant, highly-demanded and necessary activity for people."

Furthermore, the Russian leader drew attention to another direction of the council’s work - the development of the civil society which also "requires special attention and intensive work."

Tags
Vladimir PutinRussia's domestic policy
