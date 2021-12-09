Putin and Biden have not yet appointed representatives to discuss sensitive issues — MFA

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The Presidents of Russia and the US, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, have not yet appointed representatives who will discuss the "sensitive" issues of bilateral relations, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told the media on Thursday.

"Not yet," the senior diplomat said responding to a question on the matter from TASS.

Journalists also posed a question on whether presidential aides can really be representatives to discuss these issues. "They are the president’s special representatives, perhaps, they can be or not. It's a status, a function and so on. We, at the foreign ministry, are in charge of the content of this process," he responded.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden held a video conference call on Tuesday, with the conversation lasting just over two hours. The predominant topic was Ukraine, in addition to bilateral relations, cybersecurity and the Iranian nuclear deal. The two leaders agreed to instruct their representatives to engage in "substantive consultations on these sensitive issues."