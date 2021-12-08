Interaction between Putin, Biden via videoconference constructive, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Interaction between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden was constructive but more was expected in terms of results, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with the Izvestia newspaper.

"It was constructive but, of course, from the point of view of productivity it would be nice to see more," the Kremlin official said in response to a question about the general impression of the Tuesday conversation of the two leaders.

On December 7, Putin and Biden held talks in a videoconference format, the conversation lasted two hours. The situation around Ukraine was the prevailing subject, the leaders also discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity and the Iranian nuclear deal. The presidents agreed to instruct their representatives to begin detailed consultations on these "sensitive" issues.