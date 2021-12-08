Kremlin says next Putin-Biden talks may also happen remotely

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. A face-to-face meeting between Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden is off the table for now, and the next meeting may also be held remotely, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia.

"We haven’t discussed it yet," he said when asked if a face-to-face meeting could happen in the foreseeable future.

The presidents agreed that "if their representatives hold productive meetings, then they will need to talk again," Peskov said. "Apparently that communication will again take place remotely."

Russian and US presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden held a video call that lasted slightly more than two hours on December 7. The talks focused on the situation around Ukraine, while the leaders also discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity, and the Iranian nuclear deal. The presidents agreed to task their teams to start consultations on these issues.