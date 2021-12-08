No date yet for beginning of Russia-US dialogue on security in Europe, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov was not able to give a date when the representatives of Russia and the US will start discussions on the issue of strategic stability in Europe.

"It is not possible to say so far when it will happen, but the presidents meant that it should happen very swiftly," he told journalists in response to a question on whether there is an understanding on the date of the beginning of such contacts.

The Kremlin official reiterated that Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden during a recent video summit "agreed on designating their representatives who very swiftly will begin the discussion of this complicated confrontational situation, the discussion of strategic security issues on the continent."

At the same time, Putin’s press secretary noted that it has not yet been decided whether these talks will be organized within the framework of the two countries’ existing dialogue on strategic stability or it will become a separate subject. "This is yet to be decided. It depends on which representatives precisely the president will designate for this current situation," the spokesman concluded.