Russian senator hails Putin-Biden talks as continuation of Geneva summit

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. Tuesday’s virtual summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States came as a continuation of their Geneva summit, which was focused on strategic stability, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Andrei Klimov told TASS on Wednesday.

"The most important things began in Geneva and continued here. Strategic stability issues are definitely the most important thing because strategic stability makes it possible for mankind to avoid World War III, which is crucial for everyone’s sustainable development," the senator pointed out.

According to him, the talks also proved that "the Americans indeed deliberately raised tensions to get more benefits by claiming to prevent Russia’s alleged aggression." "And alleged aggression it is, because Russia has not planned to carry out any sort of aggression, there were no such plans, but now they make it seem as though Biden’s conversation has practically saved Europe from a new war. However, it’s their problem that has to do with their conscience. The crucial thing is that we expressed our concerns on the matter, even actually putting forward a demand concerning NATO’s infrastructure and reiterated that it was a red line for us," Klimov emphasized.

He noted that joint efforts to combat various cyber threats were essential for Russia, the US, and other nations. The senator believes that countries need to eventually come to a convention "that would determine the rules of the game." "For now, there is apparently a need to prepare for that by creating effective agencies to make decisions that will be binding for all," Klimov stressed.

The Russian leader and the US head of state held a video conference call on Tuesday that lasted a little over two hours. Apart from Ukraine, which was the focus of the talks, the presidents also discussed bilateral relations, cybersecurity, and the Iran nuclear deal. Putin and Biden agreed at their meeting in Geneva in June that Russia and the US would resume consultations on strategic stability.