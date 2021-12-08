Putin-Biden summit offers reason for ‘cautious optimism’, Russian lawmaker says

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The statements that Moscow and Washington made after the much-awaited summit between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Joe Biden of the United States offer hope for an easing of tensions between the two countries, Chairman of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Leonid Slutsky wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

"Although all the details of this fateful conversation between Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden will hardly ever be made public, the rather brief statements that both parties have made still give the reason for the hope that the tensions of the past month will ease and the anti-Russian hysteria in the Western political and media space will cool down," the lawmaker said.

He noted that the parties "discussed the most important issues, including strategic stability and cyber security." "As well as the Ukraine situation, which is where Washington has recently been whipping up a truly ‘pre-war’ hysteria. Following the United States’ fiasco in Afghanistan, Biden apparently needs to boost his approval rating by ‘preventing’ a new war that Russia has no intention of waging," Slutsky emphasized.

The senior lawmaker also pointed to the fact that news had emerged during the conversation between the two presidents that amendments calling for restrictions against the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project, a ban on US purchases of Russian sovereign debt, and sanctions on 35 Russian individuals from the president’s close circle had been removed from the US National Defense Authorization Act approved by both houses of the Congress.

"Despite the difference in approaches, the leaders of Russia and the US agreed to hand down instructions to launch consultations on an entire range of issues," Slutsky said, adding: "On the whole, the summit’s outcome gives reason for cautious optimism, though of course, no one expects miracles."