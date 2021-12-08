Resolving problems in Russian-US relations to take months, even years, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. It will take many months or even years to resolve problems accumulated in Russian-US relations, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov said following the December 7 talks between Russian leader Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden.

"It’s still early to review the results, a lot of time is needed for this because so many problems accumulated that it will take more than a month to resolve them and even maybe more than one year. We’ll see," the Kremlin official said in response to a question as to how much time is needed to see whether there is progress after today’s talks of the two leaders.

In his words, there have been "no breakthroughs yet, and relations cause concern."

"I think that neither us, nor Americans are satisfied, the presidents talked about that. Rapid breakthroughs can hardly be expected, but, at the same time, the presidents demonstrated their determination to continue practical work, to start discussing sensitive issues, which <…> worry Moscow," the official said.

"We’ll see how the situation will unfold," he added.