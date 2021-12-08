Putin proposed to Biden to cancel all restrictions on diplomatic missions - Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin proposed to his US counterpart Joe Biden that the countries reciprocally cancel restrictions imposed on their diplomatic missions, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

"It was stated that cooperation still remains unsatisfactory," the Kremlin said in a statement. "It’s obvious particularly from the difficulties that are experienced by the downsized diplomatic missions of the two countries in their work."

"Putin underscored that all that is a consequence of the course of the US government that as long as five years ago started to practice large-scale restrictions, bans and massive expulsions of Russian diplomats, which prompted our tit-for-tat responses," the Kremlin said. "The Russian side proposed to cancel all the existing restrictions on the functioning of the diplomatic missions, which could help to normalize other aspects of bilateral relations."

In response to the anti-Russian sanctions announced by Washington in April and another expulsion of Russian diplomats, Moscow restricted the hiring of Russians and citizens of third countries by the US diplomatic missions. The US embassy in Moscow reported that from May 12 it would reduce the number of consular services, including suspending the consideration of documents for visas that are not intended for diplomatic travel. The issuance of diplomatic visas also slowed down visibly. Since August 1, the US embassy to Russia has been operating having 120 employees, the lowest number in five years. The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the US embassy was not obstructed in filling the quota of 455 diplomats with employees from the United States.