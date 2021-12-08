Russia hopes diplomatic visa talks with US to lead to new agreements - diplomat

HOUSTON /Texas/, December 8. /TASS/. Russia notes cautious positive developments in talks with the United States on the diplomatic visa issue, and hopes for more progress, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told TASS on Tuesday.

In his words, there were ‘positive developments’ during the recent negotiations between special representatives of the Russian Foreign Ministry and the US Department of State.

"Cautious positive developments have become visible," the diplomat said. "We hope they lead to new agreements."

Zakharov added that Russia proposed Washington to send US personnel to Moscow to replace local staff.

"We’ve come forward with that suggestion. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said they have the opportunity to rotate their staff members," he said. "I would like to note the large contribution made by our embassy [in Washington] led by Ambassador Anatoly Antonov, who negotiate [about diplomatic visas and work of diplomatic missions] practically on a daily basis, and achieve results."

In response to the anti-Russian sanctions announced by Washington in April and another expulsion of Russian diplomats, Moscow restricted the hiring of Russians and citizens of third countries by the US diplomatic missions. The US embassy in Moscow reported that from May 12 it would reduce the number of consular services, including suspending the consideration of documents for visas that are not intended for diplomatic travel. The issuance of diplomatic visas also slowed down visibly.

Since August 1, the US embassy to Russia has been operating having 120 employees, the lowest number in five years. The Russian Foreign Ministry pointed out that the US embassy was not obstructed in filling the quota of 455 diplomats with employees from the United States.