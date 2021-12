HOUSTON /Texas/, December 8. /TASS/. By the end of the year, Russia and the United States will hold new talks on the issue of diplomatic visas, Russian Consul General in Houston Alexander Zakharov told TASS on Tuesday.

"Another round of the negotiations [on diplomatic visas] will be held by the end of the year," he said, "We expect more progress to be made there as well."

The diplomat did not specify where such consultations would take place.